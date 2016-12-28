Overview of Dr. Judith Marcus, MD

Dr. Judith Marcus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Marcus works at Legacy Medical Group-Broadway in Portland, OR with other offices in Woodburn, OR. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.