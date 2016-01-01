See All Nephrologists in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Judith Mayer, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Judith Mayer, MD

Dr. Judith Mayer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.

Dr. Mayer works at Nephrology Associates Of Michigan in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Adrian, MI, Brighton, MI, Canton, MI and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayer's Office Locations

    Nephrology Associates of Michigan
    5333 McAuley Dr Rm 4003, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
    Adrian Clinic
    715 Lakeshire Trl, Adrian, MI 49221
    Fresenius Kidney Care Brighton #1511
    5757 Whitmore Lake Rd Ste 1600, Brighton, MI 48116
    Canton Clinic
    6064 N Sheldon Rd, Canton, MI 48187
    Monroe Clinic
    992 S Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Judith Mayer, MD

    Nephrology
    26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1215997309
    Education & Certifications

    Oh State University Hospital
    Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

