Dr. Judith Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Mayer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Nephrology Associates of Michigan5333 McAuley Dr Rm 4003, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-3470
Adrian Clinic715 Lakeshire Trl, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (800) 482-3972
Fresenius Kidney Care Brighton #15115757 Whitmore Lake Rd Ste 1600, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (734) 712-3470
Canton Clinic6064 N Sheldon Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (800) 482-3972
Monroe Clinic992 S Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48161 Directions (800) 482-3972
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayer speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
