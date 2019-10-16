Overview of Dr. Judith Mikacich, MD

Dr. Judith Mikacich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Mikacich works at Sacramento Women's Health in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.