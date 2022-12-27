Dr. Judith Milstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Milstead, MD
Overview of Dr. Judith Milstead, MD
Dr. Judith Milstead, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Milstead works at
Dr. Milstead's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Associates601 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-2404
-
2
Lake ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1402, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-8448
-
3
Lake ENT1819 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-7279Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milstead?
Awesome experience having my Thyroid removed, and the surgery scares are not noticeable.
About Dr. Judith Milstead, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1124028618
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milstead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milstead works at
Dr. Milstead has seen patients for Malignant Otitis Externa, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milstead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Milstead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.