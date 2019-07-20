Overview of Dr. Judith De Celis, MD

Dr. Judith De Celis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. De Celis works at Charles H. Debrovner M.d. PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

