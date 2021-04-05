Dr. Judith Pinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Pinto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judith Pinto, MD
Dr. Judith Pinto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
Dr. Pinto works at
Dr. Pinto's Office Locations
Valley Medical Group1578 State Route 23 Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 709-0020
VMG Center for Digestive Health140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 525S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 614-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always takes time to answer questions and go over things. I’ve loved having her as my doctor since my first appointment!
About Dr. Judith Pinto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinto has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.