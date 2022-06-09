Dr. Judith Redd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Redd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Redd, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Palm Beach Dermatology5053 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 969-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retired1910 E Barnett Rd Ste 101, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-1686
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient for over 5 years after moving to Florida from New Jersey. Numerous dermatologists in New Jersey and Florida unsuccessfully tried to find an effective treatment for my adult acne and rosacea, but it was only Dr. Redd who figured out the right combination of medicine and topical solutions. She and her office staff are kind and compassionate, always on time and a pleasure to deal with. Dr. Redd has educated me about the consequences of overexposure to the sun and I have faithfully followed her guidance with excellent results. I highly recommend Dr. Redd to people in the Boca Raton area and beyond.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104814151
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Davidson College
Dr. Redd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redd accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redd has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.