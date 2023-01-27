Overview

Dr. Judith Romero, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Romero works at Romero Advanced Dermatology in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.