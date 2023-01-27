See All Dermatologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Judith Romero, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Judith Romero, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Romero works at Romero Advanced Dermatology in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Romero Advanced Dermatology
    24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 16B, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 (949) 447-2099
    Dermatology & Cosmetic Care A Medical Corp.
    425 Haaland Dr Ste 204, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 (805) 497-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr Romero answered all my questions and concerns, felt very comfortable in this office. All her staff is professional and friendly. Love the positive vibes this office has!!!
    Marlee — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Judith Romero, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710073697
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romero has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

