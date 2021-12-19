Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD
Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
New York Office45 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 879-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. Schwartz is kind, attentive, thorough and has the most wonderful touch! Exams that have been painful, when done by other OBGYN's, are no big deal when she does them. Even PAP smears, which I used to dread. My only issue is that her receptionist can be unpleasant. She sometimes makes me feel that I am annoying her personally, or as if I had done something wrong. Even when scheduling appointments, she can be snippy. I love Dr. Schwartz so I am willing to put with it in order to see her - it's well worth it!
About Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
