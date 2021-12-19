See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD

Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Judith W Schwartz MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kuhali Kundu, MD
Dr. Kuhali Kundu, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Janet Abrams, MD
Dr. Janet Abrams, MD
2.2 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Andres Ramirez Zamudio, MD
Dr. Andres Ramirez Zamudio, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    45 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 879-5959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Symptomatic Menopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?

Dec 19, 2021
Dr. Schwartz is kind, attentive, thorough and has the most wonderful touch! Exams that have been painful, when done by other OBGYN's, are no big deal when she does them. Even PAP smears, which I used to dread. My only issue is that her receptionist can be unpleasant. She sometimes makes me feel that I am annoying her personally, or as if I had done something wrong. Even when scheduling appointments, she can be snippy. I love Dr. Schwartz so I am willing to put with it in order to see her - it's well worth it!
— Dec 19, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schwartz to family and friends

Dr. Schwartz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Schwartz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD.

About Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437260023
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schwartz works at Judith W Schwartz MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Judith Schwartz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.