Overview of Dr. Judith Scott, DO

Dr. Judith Scott, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Methodist Physicians Clinic Women's Center in Elkhorn, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.