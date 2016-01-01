Dr. Judith Sears, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Sears, MD
Overview of Dr. Judith Sears, MD
Dr. Judith Sears, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Sears works at
Dr. Sears' Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Radiation Oncology3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sears?
About Dr. Judith Sears, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1326131509
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sears has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sears works at
Dr. Sears speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sears has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.