Overview of Dr. Judith Smith, MD

Dr. Judith Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.



Dr. Smith works at Memorial Orthopaedics in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.