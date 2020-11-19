Dr. Judith Sperling, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Sperling, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judith Sperling, DPM
Dr. Judith Sperling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling's Office Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Foot and Ankle Clinic PA5851 Duluth St Ste 101, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Directions (763) 546-1718
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sperling?
It is our pleasure at Orthology Maple Grove to work with Dr. Sperling. Our Physical therapists and Chiropractor appreciate her and enjoy working with her patients.
About Dr. Judith Sperling, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710037767
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.