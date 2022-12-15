Overview of Dr. Judith Thompson, MD

Dr. Judith Thompson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.



Dr. Thompson works at Judith L Thompson MD PA in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.