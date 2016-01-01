Dr. Judith Tsui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Tsui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Judith Tsui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851492938
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences Univers
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tsui using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsui works at
Dr. Tsui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.