Overview of Dr. Judith Tsui, MD

Dr. Judith Tsui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Tsui works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.