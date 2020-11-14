Dr. Valencia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Valencia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Valencia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.
Dr. Valencia works at
Locations
-
1
Judith Valencia MD PA9804 Sw 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 222-9154
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen all the providers in this office and they are all great. It’s easy to get an appointment which is difficult nowadays when you aren’t feeling good. Whether it’s an urgent matter or just for you annual visit , they take care of you. Dr. Valencia is a great doctor and human being.
About Dr. Judith Valencia, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649478389
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valencia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valencia works at
Dr. Valencia speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valencia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.