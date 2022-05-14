Dr. Judith Vukov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vukov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Vukov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judith Vukov, MD
Dr. Judith Vukov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Bear Valley Community Hospital.
Dr. Vukov's Office Locations
Judith Vukov MD Inc121 W Lexington Dr Ste 210, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 956-3207
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Bear Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vukov is the only psychiatrist that has been able to get me balanced. I have been a diagnosed schizophrenic for more than twenty years. I have been conserved because my disease was so extreme. Dr. Vukov fought for me and kept me in hospital for 2 months until we could work out the exact right combination of antipsychotics in the right dosage. I have not been involuntarily committed since. My decades long nightmare of a revolving door of mental institutions treating symptoms instead of causes is over. I am incredibly grateful for her dedication, skill, knowledge and compassion.
About Dr. Judith Vukov, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- L a Co Olive View M C
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Vukov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vukov accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vukov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vukov has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vukov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vukov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vukov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vukov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.