See All Anesthesiologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Judson Evans II, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Judson Evans II, MD

Anesthesiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Judson Evans II, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Evans II works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Anesthesiology - Wilmington
    2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4906

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Evans II?

May 25, 2018
Dr. Evans was my anesthesiologist for a GI procedure at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. His manner in dealing with patients is unsurpassed! He explained everything, answered every question, and the results were exactly what he described. He was a large factor in my comfort and confidence as a patient. I am already recommending him to everyone I know who might be needing NHRMC's services. I was very fortunate to have had him on my team!
Anne Chick in Jacksonville, NC — May 25, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Judson Evans II, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judson Evans II, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Evans II to family and friends

Dr. Evans II' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Evans II

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judson Evans II, MD.

About Dr. Judson Evans II, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1699770677
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Baylor College Of Med
Residency
Medical Education
  • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Judson Evans II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Evans II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Evans II works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Evans II’s profile.

Dr. Evans II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.