Dr. Judson Evans II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judson Evans II, MD
Overview
Dr. Judson Evans II, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Evans II works at
Locations
-
1
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4906
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans II?
Dr. Evans was my anesthesiologist for a GI procedure at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. His manner in dealing with patients is unsurpassed! He explained everything, answered every question, and the results were exactly what he described. He was a large factor in my comfort and confidence as a patient. I am already recommending him to everyone I know who might be needing NHRMC's services. I was very fortunate to have had him on my team!
About Dr. Judson Evans II, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699770677
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans II works at
Dr. Evans II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.