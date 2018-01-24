Dr. Judson Menefee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menefee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judson Menefee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judson Menefee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 28260 US HIGHWAY 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 660-6300
-
2
University of South Alabama75 S University Blvd Ste 6500, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-5787
-
3
Richard L Snellgrove MD3 Medical Park, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-8804
-
4
Mobile Diagnostic Center - Midtown2505 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 660-6400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Menefee is an excellent doctor! Very professional and knowledgeable in his field, I'm a type 1 Juvenile diabetic, have dealt with this issue since i was VERY young. I've NEVER found a way to get it under "control" because I'm so hard headed and don't ever want to listen to a doctor. Dr. Menefee understood (which is hard to find) and made suggestions of what to try, He NEVER acted as if he knew more than i did or underestimated me because like he said "Your the one living it". He is AWESOME!
About Dr. Judson Menefee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407957046
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menefee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menefee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menefee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menefee has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menefee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Menefee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menefee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menefee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menefee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.