Dr. Judson Rackley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judson Rackley, MD
Dr. Judson Rackley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Rackley works at
Dr. Rackley's Office Locations
Novant Health Urology - Kimel Park140 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7723
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explains things thoroughly and is very polite/professional and focused. He is a good doctor all the way around.
About Dr. Judson Rackley, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578583829
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rackley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rackley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rackley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rackley has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rackley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rackley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rackley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rackley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rackley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.