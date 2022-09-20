Overview

Dr. Judy Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Anderson works at Westchester Dermatology in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.