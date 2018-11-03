See All Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Judy Boughey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Judy Boughey, MD

Breast Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Judy Boughey, MD

Dr. Judy Boughey, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Boughey works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boughey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boughey?

    Nov 03, 2018
    Dr. Boughey is a wonderfully skilled surgeon. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Nancy in Quincy, IL — Nov 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judy Boughey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judy Boughey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boughey to family and friends

    Dr. Boughey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boughey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judy Boughey, MD.

    About Dr. Judy Boughey, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043230451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of TX-MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Palmetto Richland Meml Hosp-University of SC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto Richland Meml Hosp-University of SC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Boughey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boughey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boughey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boughey works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Boughey’s profile.

    Dr. Boughey has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boughey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boughey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boughey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boughey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boughey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.