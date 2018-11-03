Overview of Dr. Judy Boughey, MD

Dr. Judy Boughey, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Boughey works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.