Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Judy Burke, MD
Overview of Dr. Judy Burke, MD
Dr. Judy Burke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8734
NYC Health & Hospitals / Harlem506 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10037 Directions (212) 939-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judy Burke, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932543386
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
