Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD
Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Nanes Eye Associates PA845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-1760
Hca Houston Healthcare Northwest710 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-1760
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I used one of Houston’s largest providers in 2017 to remove a cataract in my right eye. In 2020, I used Dr Chang-Strepka for my left eye and what a dramatic difference in personal care and results. I was most impressed with the way she communicated her goals and followed through on the care I needed. My vision far exceeds my expectations and Dr Chang deserves the high ratings posted online.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Chang-Strepka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang-Strepka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang-Strepka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang-Strepka works at
Dr. Chang-Strepka has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang-Strepka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang-Strepka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang-Strepka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang-Strepka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang-Strepka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.