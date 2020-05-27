Overview of Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD

Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Chang-Strepka works at Eye Physicians Of North Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.