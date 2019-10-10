Overview of Dr. Judy Choi, MD

Dr. Judy Choi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Kraemer Medical Offices in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.