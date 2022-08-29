Overview of Dr. Judy Corbett, MD

Dr. Judy Corbett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Corbett works at Baldwin Obstetrics & Gynecology in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.