Dr. Judy Csatho, MD
Overview
Dr. Judy Csatho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Locations
- 1 413 Sophia Ln Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 828-1879
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s kind and understanding yet stern and on top of drug testing. She’s a great dr.
About Dr. Judy Csatho, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Family Practice
