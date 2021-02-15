See All Family Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Judy Csatho, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Judy Csatho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    413 Sophia Ln Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 828-1879
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 15, 2021
    She’s kind and understanding yet stern and on top of drug testing. She’s a great dr.
    Sharee Halphen — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. Judy Csatho, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528278116
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Csatho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Csatho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Csatho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Csatho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Csatho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Csatho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

