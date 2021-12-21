Dr. Judy Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Davis, DO
Overview of Dr. Judy Davis, DO
Dr. Judy Davis, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Judy L. Davis DO807 Glendale Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. My husband and I have seen Dr. Davis for almost 15 years now. She was recommended to us by another patient. She is always full of energy and on the move so she may appear rushed, but she isn't. Even before she opens our files she recalls a lot of our medical history. She performed cataract surgery on my husband and he's doing great. She performed a cutting edge procedure-trabeculectomy for glaucoma on my eyes. She put me at ease before and during the procedure. I can see better again and my eye pressure is staying within normal limits. She has always provided excellent care to us as well as the friends and family members we've referred.
About Dr. Judy Davis, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1144206459
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.