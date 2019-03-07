Overview of Dr. Judy Dudum, MD

Dr. Judy Dudum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Dudum works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.