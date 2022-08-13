Dr. Farias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy Farias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judy Farias, MD
Dr. Judy Farias, MD is an Urology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Farias works at
Dr. Farias' Office Locations
-
1
Northeast12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 206, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 564-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
- 3 10710 McPherson Rd Ste 306, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 462-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is no longer available and I’m crushed. She found bladder cancer in me and took hold of everything I needed to get me treated. Wherever she went , Dr Farias u r the best
About Dr. Judy Farias, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1063855377
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farias works at
Dr. Farias has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farias speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farias.
