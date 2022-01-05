Dr. Jin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy Jin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Judy Jin, MD
Dr. Judy Jin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Jin works at
Dr. Jin's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-3411Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 445-3411Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Foundation2550 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (216) 445-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jin?
I have been seeing Dr Jin for several years an she always listens an explains things in a very clear manner.
About Dr. Judy Jin, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033301163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jin works at
Dr. Jin has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.