Dr. Judy Joy-Pardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Joy-Pardi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Joy-Pardi works at
Locations
Suburban Cardiology PC831 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-1978
Suburban Cardiology5530 Sheridan Dr Ste 2, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-1978
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joy-Pardi is an excellent physician. She did not like my "numbers", scheduled a nuclear stress test on site within a few days, reviewed the results and called me immediately. She suspected a narrowing in my arteries, had a scheduler set up an appointment for an angiogram the next day, which resulted in the surgeon inserting a stent . I had previously felt no symptoms and if not for her diligence it may have had fatal consequences. If your only concern is her brusque manner and how her staff dresses it is at your own risk. ALSO every practice who performs a test will bill for the technician's time and then the doctor's time whether it is on one line of the bill or two the cost is the same. I am a grateful and long time patient
About Dr. Judy Joy-Pardi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Cardiovascular Disease
