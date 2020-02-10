Dr. Judy Kwon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Kwon, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Kwon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aldie, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Kwon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elan Dental of South Riding24560 Southpoint Dr Ste 160, Aldie, VA 20105 Directions (571) 445-5551Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Arlington Dental Aesthetics4141 N Henderson Rd Ste 16, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 527-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?
Dr. Keon is very professional- prompt, informative, knowledgeable, gentle and efficient. The entire team is friendly, knowledgeable and sweet to all. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Judy Kwon, DDS
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1477629764
Education & Certifications
- University of California, LA School of Medicine
- University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kwon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.