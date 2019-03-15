Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law Torok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD
Overview
Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Judy Law-torok Md. Inc3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 204, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 698-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Law Torok for the past 10 years she is a wonderful Doctor takes the time to listen to you makes sure she follows up on everything Makes sure she writes everything down for you to follow up on her instructions I would definitely recommend her to anyone who’s looking for a good doctor % Fay herft
About Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
