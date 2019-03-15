See All Gastroenterologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Law Torok works at Judy Law-Torok MD in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Judy Law-torok Md. Inc
    3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 204, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 698-6344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 15, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr Law Torok for the past 10 years she is a wonderful Doctor takes the time to listen to you makes sure she follows up on everything Makes sure she writes everything down for you to follow up on her instructions I would definitely recommend her to anyone who’s looking for a good doctor % Fay herft
    — Mar 15, 2019
    About Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629134770
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law Torok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Law Torok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Law Torok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Law Torok works at Judy Law-Torok MD in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Law Torok’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Law Torok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law Torok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law Torok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law Torok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

