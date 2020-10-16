See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Judy Lee, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Judy Lee, MD

Dr. Judy Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Nyu Langone Hospitals in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Bell's Palsy and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-4301
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nyu
    240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7906
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Joseph B. Jacobs M.d. PC
    345 E 37th St Rm 306, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-1207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Broken Nose
Bell's Palsy
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Bell's Palsy
Facial Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 16, 2020
    I had surgery in July 2019 with Dr. Lee to correct lifelong breathing issues. I had already had a previous surgery with a different doctor that did not help, so I was nervous to have another surgery. I also chose to have some cosmetic changes as well. Dr. Lee was upfront and matter of fact with me about what improvements I could expect, but also what was not realistic for me personally. I appreciated her honesty and realism. Surgery went great, and I'm able to breathe clearly for the first time in my 30 years! Cosmetically speaking, I love my nose and it fits my face perfectly. Most people have no idea that I had any cosmetic changes unless I tell them (I wanted a subtle/natural looking change). I felt that the follow up care was just as exceptional. One of my friends has already made an appointment with Dr. Lee, and I've recommended that my sister do as well!
    — Oct 16, 2020
    Dr. Judy Lee, MD
    About Dr. Judy Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871799502
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Broken Nose, Bell's Palsy and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

