Dr. Judy Levison, MD
Overview of Dr. Judy Levison, MD
Dr. Judy Levison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tufts University.
Dr. Levison works at
Dr. Levison's Office Locations
Northwest Community Health Ctr1100 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (713) 861-3939
Thomas Street Health Center Pharmacy2015 Thomas St, Houston, TX 77009 Directions (713) 873-8794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the most caring doctors we know. She is very kind and one of those doctors that you will have a connection with right away.
About Dr. Judy Levison, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104906502
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levison has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Levison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.