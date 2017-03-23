Overview of Dr. Judy Levison, MD

Dr. Judy Levison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tufts University.



Dr. Levison works at Northwest Community Health Ctr in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.