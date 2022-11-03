Dr. Judy Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Teaneck Gastroenterology Associates, PA1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 4C, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-9449
Montvale Office305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
Bergen Medical Associates269 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647 Directions (201) 767-8400
Bergen Medical Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She listens. She cares. She is smart and knows her business. I trust her.
About Dr. Judy Lin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033123161
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Gastroenterology
