Overview

Dr. Judy Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Paltrowitz, Schmidt, Micale, Palance, Rigoglioso & Lin, Teaneck, NJ, USA in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Montvale, NJ, Northvale, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.