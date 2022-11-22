Overview of Dr. Judy Liu, MD

Dr. Judy Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Retina Consultants Of Nevada in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.