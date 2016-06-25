Dr. Judy Nee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Nee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Nee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Nee works at
Locations
1
BIDMC Endoscopy - East Campus330 Brookline Ave # Stoneman, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
2
BIDMC - GI East Office330 Brookline Ave # KS-2, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nee is very friendly, very informative, and very proficient. My condition has been improving under her care, and she always answers all of my questions and addresses all of my concerns.
About Dr. Judy Nee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295900603
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nee has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.