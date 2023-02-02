Dr. Judy Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Oh, MD
Dr. Judy Oh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
GI Specialists of Georgia711 Canton Rd NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
She has been amazing literally the first dr. I’ve had that listens, I never felt rushed and always felt that she knew what she was doing I had an appointment with her today where she put me on a new medication told me the risk, and what to look out for as far as complications.
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
