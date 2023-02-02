Overview

Dr. Judy Oh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at Dr. Suku George, MD, MPH, FACP, FACG in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.