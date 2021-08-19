Overview of Dr. Judy Tung, MD

Dr. Judy Tung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York University School of Medicine|University Of California-San Francisco



Dr. Tung works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.