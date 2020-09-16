Dr. Judy Wolpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Wolpert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Wolpert, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha909 N 96th St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 559-4186Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Wolpert for the first time. I found her to be extremely professional, knowledgeable, and engaged. She spent the time to discuss and explain my situation. She was completely helpful and friendly, and I will certainly return to her at any time.
About Dr. Judy Wolpert, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1225290596
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolpert has seen patients for Acne, Folliculitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolpert speaks Cantonese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolpert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolpert.
