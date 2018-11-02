Dr. Judy Yang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Yang, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
NorthBay Health Primary Care - Fairfield2458 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yang is a FANTASTIC pediatrician, one of the best! She's patient, friendly, and has a very kind presence about her. Her assistant is also incredible. We've moved away 6 months ago and we still talk about Dr. Yang and her staff and miss them dearly. Seriously, trust this picky mama and take your kiddos to Dr. Yang!
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
