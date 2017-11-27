Overview of Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD

Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Wei works at Capri Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.