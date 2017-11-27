Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Capri Medical Group11180 Warner Ave Ste 269, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 486-2408
Irvine Office16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 888, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 825-6908Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
Dr Wei is awesome! very caring and friendly! This is my first time visiting for annual check up and I thought it would be an awkward experience but Dr. Judy Wei is very professional and friendly! I don't feel awkward at all! :) She speaks fluent Chinese and English!!!! Also Dr. Wei and her staffs understand what I need! She would be my go to doctor from now on!! Staffs in the office are very friendly and caring as well! They explain my insurance plans and charges in details patiently!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1174797914
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Los Angeles County-USC Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
