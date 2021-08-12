Dr. Juergen Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juergen Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Juergen Mueller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Locations
Frank E Cole MD3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mueller is highly competent, compassionate and efficient. He did a procedure for me with absolute confidence by me, being very informational and addressing any concerns I had. Best of all, he was there before and after my procedure to personally see how I was doing and to explain findings and next steps. I totally trust him as a physician and human being!
About Dr. Juergen Mueller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376636043
Education & Certifications
- LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.