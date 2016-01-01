See All Anesthesiologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD

Anesthesiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD

Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Dalal works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dalal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 140, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7842

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dalal?

Photo: Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dalal to family and friends

Dr. Dalal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dalal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD.

About Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1386006914
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jugal Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dalal works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dalal’s profile.

Dr. Dalal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.