Overview of Dr. Jugta Khuman, MD

Dr. Jugta Khuman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Khuman works at SMG Foxboro Family and Internal Medicine in Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.