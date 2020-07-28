Dr. Juhana Karha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juhana Karha, MD
Dr. Juhana Karha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University, Chicago and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Austin Heart - North Lamar Blvd3801 N Lamar Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5035Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Heart - Sadler Dr Bldg II1251 Sadler Dr Bldg Ii, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 795-1834
Austin Heart - St. Mark's Pl2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 160, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (979) 977-5724
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871669564
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation/Cardiovascular Disease|Cleveland Clinic/Peripheral Vascular &amp;amp; Carotid
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Brigham and Women's Hospital - Harvard Medical
- Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University, Chicago
- Cardiology
