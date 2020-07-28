Overview of Dr. Juhana Karha, MD

Dr. Juhana Karha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University, Chicago and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



Dr. Karha works at Austin Heart Central at the Heart Hospital of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX and La Grange, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.