Dr. Juhee Mian, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Mian works at Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN, La Grange, KY, Elizabethtown, KY and Jeffersontown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.