Overview of Dr. Juhi Asad, DO

Dr. Juhi Asad, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Asad works at Surgical Specialists of Colorado in Golden, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.